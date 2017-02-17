CBS Portlaoise boys go orange for mental health

Portlaoise lads turned orange recently, painting their faces orange, eating orange food, and releasing orange balloons, all in the name of positive mental health.

The St Mary's CBS Portlaoise Amber Flag team held a '#School Goes Orange' day, one of its steps to retain the Cycle Against Suicide mbassadorship.

The official Orange day is February 17 but that clashes with mock exams so the team brought it forward to involve all students.

They decorated the GPA and front windows of the school with orange bunting and posters made by students. Among many positive slogans was the CAS message; 'its ok not to be ok and its absolutely ok to ask for help'.

They also created an info section providing helplines, websites and in school supports to help teenagers experiencing difficulties.

There was face painting, be happy stamps, sweets, a helium orange balloon release, a group photo, and an orange food party with orange jelly, Jaffa cakes, orange kitkats, cupcakes and a cake.

“The day was a great success. We hope it has helped to encourage help seeking behaviour and raise awareness of the supports available to anyone that needs help,” said teacher Stephanie Buckley.