Govt backs down on 'high density' council housing in Ballyroan

A disagreement on social housing design plans for Ballyroan has been resolved, with the Department of Housing and Local Government giving in to Laois County Council's plan to build ten semi-detached homes instead of high density terrace housing on a council site in the village.

“It is good news for Ballyroan,” said council CEO John Mulholland, announcing the State's funding approval for the houses in Gleann na Glaise, at the February 27 meeting of Laois County Council.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said “I'm glad to see common sense has prevailed, this has been dragging on for a year. Terraced houses would coumpletely not have conformed with the area. It's amazing what a letter from a senior Minister can do,” she said.

The houses are to be built on what were formerly affordable sites, at Gleann na Glaise, Ballyroan.

“They are being used as a dumping ground. There are a lot of young children in that locality, safety is an issue. It nothing happens soon, I’d be asking for it to be fenced off. It’s a disused site. Gleann na Glaise is a grand little estate,” Cllr Sweeney had said last week at the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

“I commend the council for proposing detached and semi detached, not terraced houses, we’ve seen that done in Portlaoise in Colliers Lane, when the department won out,” she said.