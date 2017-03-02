Dangerous junction near Abbeyleix must wait for road markings

A “very dangerous” junction near Abbeyleix will be lined but not until the machine is in the area.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said there is a “very dangerous junction” on the Rathmoyle / Abbeyleix road,. “There is a residents entrance right on the junction, it is very busy with children going to Scoil Mhuire,” he said.

The work will be done when the marking unit is in the area, said the area engineer.