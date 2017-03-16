Ballyroan house entrance damaged by council road works

Council roadworks caused damage to the entrance of a house at Newtown, Ballyroan, Cllr Mary Sweeney has claimed.

“During the course of work on the road, the entrance was left in a very bad state and the grass reseeded. To be fair to the resident, he did keep it in very good condition, I would ask that it be addressed,” said the coucillor at a Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

Engineer Wes Wilkinson said that the work is to be carried out in coming weeks.