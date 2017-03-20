What makes Laois people happy?
Today is International Happiness Day
We love a good roundabout in Laois.
Today is International Happiness Day, but what makes a Laois person happy? We have our own theories...
- Getting the turf in.
- Meeting new people, finding out who they are related to, and whether they are distantly related to you.
- Red Lemonade.
- Giving out.
- The Ploughing Championships.
- Pints of porter.
- Seeing Offaly get beat.
- Seeing Kildare get beat.
- Finding out Mulhall's have a sale on sirloin steaks.
- Telling people not from Laois that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West once went to the cinema in Portlaoise.
- Stopping in the Poitin Stil for your breakfast, and dinner, on trips to Dublin.
- Reminiscing about the Blue Bridge.
- Waking up in the morning and realising there is an Eddie Rockets in the county.
- Telling people how quick you can get tp places thanks to the motorway (e.g. Jazus I was up in Dublin airport in an hour; Sure you'd be in Cork there in two hours; Limerick is no length away).
- Realising it could be worse, and you could be from Carlow.
- Telling people your from the county where the Electric Picnic takes place.
- Telling people Stradbally also holds the Steam Rally.
- Standing around looking at vintage tractors.
- A GAA club dinner dance.
- A giant 99 cone from Dunne's Garage on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise.
- Finding out how your neighbours children got on in the Leaving Cert.
- A threshing.
- Roundabouts.
