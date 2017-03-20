What makes Laois people happy?

Today is International Happiness Day, but what makes a Laois person happy? We have our own theories...

- Getting the turf in.

- Meeting new people, finding out who they are related to, and whether they are distantly related to you.

- Red Lemonade.

- Giving out.

- The Ploughing Championships.

- Pints of porter.

- Seeing Offaly get beat.

- Seeing Kildare get beat.

- Finding out Mulhall's have a sale on sirloin steaks.

- Telling people not from Laois that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West once went to the cinema in Portlaoise.

- Stopping in the Poitin Stil for your breakfast, and dinner, on trips to Dublin.

- Reminiscing about the Blue Bridge.

- Waking up in the morning and realising there is an Eddie Rockets in the county.

- Telling people how quick you can get tp places thanks to the motorway (e.g. Jazus I was up in Dublin airport in an hour; Sure you'd be in Cork there in two hours; Limerick is no length away).

- Realising it could be worse, and you could be from Carlow.

- Telling people your from the county where the Electric Picnic takes place.

- Telling people Stradbally also holds the Steam Rally.

- Standing around looking at vintage tractors.

- A GAA club dinner dance.

- A giant 99 cone from Dunne's Garage on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise.

- Finding out how your neighbours children got on in the Leaving Cert.

- A threshing.

- Roundabouts.

What makes you happy? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages.