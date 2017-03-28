Busy tidying up week for neighbouring villages in Laois

Tidy Towns groups in neighbouring Laois villages will be busy in the coming days and weeks.

Killenard Tidy Towns members are holding a clean up day in the village on Saturday April 1. Local people are asked to meeting at 10am.

"We hope to give the village a spring clean on the day and would appreciate if members of Killenard community could come out and help on the day," said the organisers.

For more details contact Georgina 087 7373428

Meanwhile, the Emo Tidy Towns AGM takes place on Thursday, March 30 in the Old School Emo at 8pm. Due to dwindling numbers the committee is hoping for a decent turnout.

"As our membership has gotten small in no. over the past couple of years it is important we have a good attendance. We need new members to ensure the future of Emo Tidy towns and new members always welcome," said Julia Leavy.

Emo tidy Towns will hold their annual clean up on Wednesday, April 5 meeting at the village pump at 7pm.

Seperately all Laois communities will be out and about in the coming week as part of Clean up Laois Week which runs from April 3-7 next. To register a group a down download a form Laois County Council's website www.laois.ie

or call the Enviornment Section on 057867330. AES is supporting the week hosted by the council.

Litter pickers, gloves and bags will be made available to all groups who register. Bags or rubbish collected during the week will be collected afterwards.

The public are asked to report illegal dumping by contacting 1800323230