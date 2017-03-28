Friends Together celebrate a successful first year in Portarlington

Friends Together in Portarlington recently celebrated their 1st Anniversary

The committee wish to thank all who gave so generously to their recent Church Gate collection. Also big thanks to all who helped collect.

The amount raised was €500. You can be assured that this money will be put to good use to provide free refreshments at our meetings on Tuesday & Friday each week from 2.30pm to 5pm in the Scouts Den Main St.

Also free transport for anyone who would like to attend. Lots of activities take place for all ages in the community.

Contact 087-2788472 for more information.