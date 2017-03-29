Potential life savers invited to join group in Borris-in-Ossory

People in the Borris-in-Ossory especially its hinterland of Laois who think they can help in an emergency and possibly save a life are invited to join the village's Defibrillator Group.

It has come to that time of the year where the group is updating our database of volunteers and retraining anyone who wishes to remain part of the Defibrillator group.

"We also would like to hear from anybody who is interested in becoming a member and training with the group. We currently have 40 people trained in the area but are always looking for more especially in outlying areas," say the group.

The training is provided free of charge once you are willing to put your name and contacts to the list which goes out to every house in the area.

A defibrillator device is used to provide emergency treatment to a victim of heart failure. If used promptly it has the potential to save a life.

The group thank the volunteers and community for their continued support over the past number of years.

If you are interested in training or retraining or even if you are trained and can add your name to the list please contact Noel Dooley Chairperson on 0872238033.