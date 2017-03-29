Clonasee the place to be for quilting and fabric craft

Anyone with an interest in the craft of quilting and creativity with a range of fabrics should make their way to Clonaslee this weekend.

That is because the village in the Slieve Bloom Mountains is hosting an exhibition of quilts, cushion covers, chair covers, bags and more all lovingly made by ladies in the local patchwork class.

Get along and and see the variety of colours and designs on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 from 10 am to 6 pm each day in the Heritage Centre, Clonaslee. Admission is free.

The public are invited to vote on their favourite quilt in the exhibition and buy a raffle ticket for their very own quilt.