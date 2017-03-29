Public urged to give generously to special school in Portlaoise

A school in Laois that caters for pupils with severe special needs is asking the public to give generously to its main annual fundraiser.

Kolbe Special School, Portlaoise, caters for pupils with a severe/profound learning disability and or autism. The pupils who attend the school come from all over Laois and a small number of pupils from Co Kildare.

"We use the Church Gate collection as our main fundraiser for the year and all monies collected go to buying much needed and expensive equipment for the pupils.

"This equipment such as communication devices, sensory equipment, specific computer switches and programmes allows the pupils to engage in everyday activities that others take for granted," said the school.

Students from the secondary schools throughout the Laois will be helping on the day.

Kolbe Special School on behalf of the students who attend it thanks everyone for their continued support and generosity shown to them.

Kolbe Special School Church Gate Collection takes place on Saturday and Sunday April 1 & 2.