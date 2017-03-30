CCTV likely to be on agenda of Mountrath Community Alert Group

CCTV to fight crime is likely to be on the agenda of the Mountrath Community Alert group at its annual general meeting this week.

The group have held meetings this year to begin the process have installing CCTV camera coverage to prevent crime.

The extension of the Text Alert service has also been discussed in 2017.

Members of Mountrath Community Alert and people who want to join are encouraged to attend the AGM which takes place on Thursday March 30 from 8pm