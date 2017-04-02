Dog fouling crash course in Borris in Ossory follows community clean up

A big clean up in Borris-in-Ossory this week is to be followed by a crash course for dog owners on dealing with pet fouling

The Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Tidy Towns Committee will hold a Big Clean-up Day meeting at the FAS Office.

"Volunteers are needed, please support your town," says the committee.

Meanwhile, all dog owners in the area are invited to come along to the FÁS Office this Saturday for a friendly way to tackle dog fouling issues.

"It is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul in a public place. All dog walkers should make sure they carry a doggy bag which can be disposed of in a bin and respect the footpaths and green spaces in our community," said a notice to the community.

High vis jackets will be made available for walkers on the day and there will be treats for all dogs afterwards.

The clean up takes place on Wednesday April 5 at 10am while the dog fouling workshop takes place on Saturday April 8 at 11am.

Clean Up Laois Week runs from April 3-6 supported by Laois County Council and AES.