Laois village schoolhouse to be restored for community use

The old schoolhouse in Ballyroan village in Laois has “a massive hole” in the roof, but is to undergo a restoration to be available for the community.

The 1880’s single schoolroom heritage building is “neglected and unusable” said Laois Heritage Officer Catherine Casey.

“It is a modest little schoolhouse. It looks in good condition from the front but there is a massive hole in the roof on the other side. It is to be repaired and refurbished this year to make it suitable for community use,” she said.

The building was used by Ballyroan Brass Band for their meetings.

Repair and conservation work will be tendered this year, using Town and Village renewal scheme funding, secured by Cllr Mary Sweeney.

“The schoolhouse is in a very historic little area. I hope it can be completed in 12 months,” said Cllr Sweeney.

Phase II will include a new extension with services.