Portarlington Marian Hill project on Laois Offaly border springs back into life

The latest phase of work on revitalising a site in Portarlington right on the Laois Offaly border as a public amenity and natural habitat takes palce later this month.

Portarlington-Irish Wildlife Trust Laois/Offaly Branch are back in Portarlington to put the finishing touches on the wildlife pond and other bits and pieces around the Marian Hills Park.

It will take place on Saturday, April 29 (10am-2pm). Volunteers are very welcome but are advised to dress for the weather and work and to bring a packed lunch.

The woodland is located to the north west of Spa Bridge near the the Maher Family memorial on the Edenderry Rd.

Work has been underway on the project since a public meeting in 2016.

If you want to get involved contact the branch via their facebook page here