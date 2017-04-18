Mountmellick shop in fundraising drive

A major fundraiser is kicking off this week in Mountmellick to try to raise €1,000 for a lifesaving defibrillator for the girls school St Joseph’s Girls NS.

The school has over 250 children, but no defibrillator. The situation has become all the more urgent as a Junior Infant with a serious heart condition is starting school in September.

Principal Yvonne Murphy explained.

“Our school have been considering buying a defibrillator for some time but as we have a Junior Infant with a serious heart condition starting with us next year we felt we needed to purchase one,” she said.

Coincidentally, family supermarket Watchornes Londis, in O’Moore Street, contacted the school to suggest a promotional fundraiser recently.

“I suggested fundraising for a defibrillator and we were very pleased when they agreed. We hope that parents and people in the community will support this fundraiser,” said the principal.

Edel Watchorne is delighted to help out her local school.

“We have been in business in Mountmellick for 60 years and we are delighted to give back to the community. It’s not just of benefit to the school, but to visitors as well. Every second counts in an emergency, so we understand the importance of having a defibrillator in the school. We hope to even raise above the €1,000 and pay for first responder training as well ,” she said.

She explains how the fundraiser will work.

“Basically for every €20 customers spend in store, we will donate €1 to the defibrillator fund. We are also going to run special offers through the school. We hope to have the €1,000 raised by the start of the summer holidays” Edel said.

She is urging everyone to support the school while supporting their local supermarket.

“Most of the community are getting behind it, and the Board of Management is really supportive also, we hope everyone will help us achieve this, just one or two shops a week each will be enough,” Edel said.