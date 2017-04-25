Portarlington GAA Good Friday Poker success

Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Portarlington GAA Good Friday Poker Classic.

Congratulations to the winner Stephen Dillon who was presented with a Crystal Trophy and a €600 cheque from event organiser Joe Whelan and Club Chairman Canice McCarthy.

Other placings: 2nd place Noleen Moore €300; joint 3rd - Ena Deegan and Chris Doyle €100 each; 5th - Liz Fenton €50; 6th - John Doody €50; 7th - Andy Carroll €50; 8th- Jim Stanley €50.

The Club wish to thank all those who took part in the event and made it a great success with the best turnout in many a year.

Thanks were also extended to the ladies on their Social committee for the excellent food. Special thanks to Joe Whelan who organised the event and who along with John Doody collected all the great spot prizes for the interval raffle.

Thanks to all the businesses who so generously donated spot prizes for the event.