Mountmellick students raise €12k for Leukaemia Trust

Students from 5th year in Mountmellick Community School recently donated €12,000 to the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust, after several fundraisers that the entire community got behind.

Four teenagers at the centre of the fundraising had their hair dyed, then shaved, finishing with a painful public leg waxing, and raised an astounding €7,500.

Fifth years Diarmuid Joyce, Michael Hyland, Evan Hunt and Ben Conroy first went blonde some weeks ago and then endured a painful public leg waxing in the school hall, cheered by their peers, staff and families.

Other fundraisers were held by the school, all in memory of past pupil Rory Hyland who recently passed away from leukaemia.

5th years had held a day long ‘Ceili-thon’ in O’Connell Square before St Patrick’s Day, and 'student versus teacher' soccer and basketball games. These raised another €4,500 for the trust.

A representative of the trust came to the school to officially accept the cheques, thankful for their efforts.

“On behalf of the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust I would thank teacher Helen Shortall, principal Larry Curtin and all the staff of Mountmellick Community School for all your support to the students who organised fundraising events on behalf of the BMLT,” said Kathryn Johnston.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the four amazing lads who went blonde, bald and bare to raise addition funds for the BMLT. Their bravery and courage raised €7,500. Well done to all who supported the 5th year students and the four amazing lads,” she said.

She also extended thanks to the 5th years who along with teachers Siobhan Ni Mhanais and Andrea Sacchi, organised the games and the Ceili-thon.

“These events raised the phenomenal amount of €4,500.00 for the Trust. . that is a total of €12,000. The Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust gratefully acknowledges the generous and consistent support of the voluntary fund raising groups whose efforts have helped us reach our goals,” she said.

The funds raised will go towards the provision of vital services at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit in St James’s Hospital, and will help the Trust to support patients and their families in Ireland who have leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma, and who had or await stem cell transplants.