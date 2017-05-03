Laois centre hosts mental health workshop in Portlaoise for parents of secondary school children

Parents, guardians or caregivers in Laois who want to learn more about mental health issues for children and young people, are invited to attend a free workshop in May.

The Laois Education Centre is holding a one hour workshop aimed at assisting people help secondary children.

The organisers say the presentation will give tips on how to best support and promote the mental health of all children. The event is not targeted at children with mental health issues.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, May 11, from 7pm to 8pm, at their centre on the Block Road in Portlaoise.

Booking essential, contact Yvonne, Laois Education Centre at (057) 8672402