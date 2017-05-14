A push start for a new cycling club, and men's shed & Foroige clubs in Laois town

A cycling club has been formed in the south Laois town of Mountrath, for the town and surrounding areas, with the help of Mountrath Community forum.

“Having observed an interest in recreational cycling in the greater Mountrath area, two forum members were tasked with exploring the possibility of starting a cycling club. This is now up and running and continues to attract new members, and is run independently by its committee,” forum chairman Martin Meade explained.

The forum is working to revive community and business life in the recession hit town.

It has also organised an AGM to revive Men's Shed Mountrath, sourced funding and negotiated on their behalf for a permanent base.

The club is now based at the old girls school with activities including horticulture and woodworking.

Forum members also underwent training and revived a Junior Foroige club, this week showcasing their club at the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards.

Find Mountrath & District Cycling Club on facebook, as well as Foróige Mountrath and Men's Shed Mountrath, or contact Mountrath Community Forum at (057) 8600000