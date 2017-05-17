Dangerous footpath in Abbeyleix due for repairs

A footpath in Abbeyleix so badly damaged that people are falling on it will be repaired by Laois County Council in the coming weeks.

The commitment was given at today’s (Wednesday, May 17) meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Council, in response to a notice of motion proposed by Cllr Mary Sweeney.

She asked the council to repair the damaged paths on the Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix, adjacent to the traffic lights.

“Somebody had a fall on it recently,” she told the meeting.

Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer, informed her that repairs to the footpath will be carried out at this location in the coming weeks.