Fundraising campaign to bring home Daryl Dargan reaches its target

The fundraising campaign to help bring home the late Daryl Dargan has reached its target.

€16,359 has been raised from 447 people over the course of three days, since the sad news of Daryl's death in Portugal on Tuesday.

The target for the 'Bring Daryl Home' GoFundMe campaign was €15,000.

The 30-year old Portlaoise man died suddenly while on holiday in Portugal.

