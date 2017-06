Repair the footpath at St Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin, proposed Cllr Paddy Bracken at a Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Reply: Will be done.

Cllr Bracken also urged the provision of a “passing lane” at Rearymore, Rosenallis. Reply: Will assess the need.

And he called on the Council to replace the directional sign at Birnhill, Mountmellick. Reply: Will be done.