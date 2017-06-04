Search is on for Clonaslee's missing manhole
A missing manhole was contributing to flooding at Sheelagh Conroy’s house, Ashbrooke, Clonaslee, claimed councillors at the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick District meeting.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, said it was his third time putting down a motion on the issue.
Cllr David Goodwin claimed a manhole was covered.”
Senior Executive Engineer Paul McLoughlin: “We’ll get to the bottom of it.”
Chairman Cllr John King: “And find the missing lid.”
