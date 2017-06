Repair the Kilcoke/Killdelig road, proposed Cllr Brendan Phelan at a Municipal District meeting recently.

Reply: Will be done at end of this week.

Cllr Phelan also urged the repair of footpaths in O’Daly Terrace, Rathdowney.

Senior Executive Engineer Paul McLoughlin: “Further improvements at this location are dependent on the availability of funding.”