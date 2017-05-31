Numbers waiting on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital remain in double figures

According to the INMO there were 21 people waiting on trolleys on Monday and 19 on Tuesday.

The number of patients waiting on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital has steadily decreased over the past three days to 15 today.

A total of 24 people are waiting on trolleys in the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar today, this is an increase from 16 yesterday.

Tullamore Hospital is down from 34 yesterday to 14 today.

Nationally, Letterkenny General Hospital has the highest number of people waiting on trolleys for both Emergency Department and wards at 46.

Cork University Hospital had the highest number yesterday with 44 on trolleys, this has decreased to 30 today.

While there has been a decrease in numbers on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital, the number of people waiting on trolleys in Emergency Departments and wards around the country remains high at 448.