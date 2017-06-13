Glanbia announce rise in milk prices

Glanbia will pay its milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for May manufacturing milk supplies.

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (GII) has increased its base price for May by 1 cent per litre (cpl) to 32 cpl including VAT for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Chairman Henry Corbally said that the increase reflected the improved returns from some products, particularly butter, but he cautioned that the supply/demand balance was uneven across the product portfolio. As always, market returns and milk price will be reviewed by the Board on a monthly basis.