Sheds for Life to target men's health

The HSE has team up with the Men's Sheds network in Laois and across the country to promote mens health.

The Irish Men’s Sheds Association has put together a male-specific health and wellbeing initiative called Sheds For Life.,

It aims to support men who want to improve their physical and mental health within the comfortable, familiar environment of their own shed.

It was launched recently in nearby Belmont Men’s Shed, Co. Offaly, by Minister Corcoran Kennedy TD, Minister of State for Health Promotion.

Men's Sheds health & wellbeing coordinator is Edel Byrne. She said the branches in Laois will help develop the project.

“Through Sheds for Life, we can offer our sheds tailored programmes and resources that match their needs.

“The initiative will be developed in full partnership with the sheds themselves,” she said.

Ms Byre also welcomed the involvement of the HSE.

The main Sheds for Life website can be accessed at htwww.menssheds.ie/ shedsforlife.