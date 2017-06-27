Golden Jubilee celebrations for Shanahoe Church

A week of celebrations to mark the Golden Jubilee of St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe is underway this weekend.

St. Brigid's Church replaced the former St. Fintan's Church which stood on the same site for 150 years until it was demolished in 1966. The new Church, dedicated to St. Brigid, was blessed and opened on June 25, 1966 by the then Auxiliary Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Dr. Patrick Lennon.

The week commenced last Sunday.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 7.30pm a Family Mass will be celebrated to mark the launch of the World Meeting of Families which takes place next year in Dublin. Guest speaker will be Fr. Paddy Byrne CC, Portlaoise.

On Thursday, June 29 at 7.30 pm Mass will be celebrated outdoors at the local St. Fintan's Well in Cromogue to mark the tradition of pilgrimage to that sacred well which was a regular annual event on 29 June in bygone days.

On Friday, June 30 at 7.30 pm the annual Cemetery Mass will be celebrated at St. Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

The week of celebratory events concludes on Sunday, July 2 when Mass will be celebrated in St. Brigid's Church at 12.30pm by Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin.

Priests from neighbouring parishes as well as priests who served in the parish over the past 50 years have been invited to attend the week's celebrations. A souvenir booklet will be published on July 2 to mark this significant occasion and it will be on sale at the church after Mass on that day.