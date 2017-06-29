Parking lost at new Dunamase College in Portlaoise in favour of a loading bay

A business loading bay is to replace two car park spaces outside a new secondary school in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council is making the changes in new parking bye-laws.

The spaces will go outside the Laois Offaly ETB building, which will house the new Dunamase College in September. There are three remaining spaces on the one way street, two of which are used by residents with permits.

Cllr Willie Aird is concerned at the loss of parking for the public.

“I’ve witnessed it around the town, there can be no place to park, but loading bays are empty, completely idle for long stays during the day, as many deliveries are done in early morning. I think there should be flexibility,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald disagreed.

“Those five spaces are always used by cars. I’ve a requirement from small businesses who are finding it nearly impossible for deliveries.

“Traders are getting tickets,” she said.

The loading bay can be used for business loading/unloading for a maximum of 20 minutes.