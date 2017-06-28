Minister visits Errill beef champion

Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan took a surprise visit to Errill with Cllr John King to congratulate All Ireland Beef Farm Champion Eamonn Holohan.

Speaking during the visit, Minister Flanagan stated: “It is great to have an All-Ireland Champion in Laois and I wish to acknowledge the great honour brought to the county by Eamon Holohan.”

During the visit, the Minister participated in a brief farm tour which was conducted by Eamon and his sons William and Eddie and he saw first-hand the impressive and magnificent farm operation at Barney.

Eamonn Holohan beef goes directly to Delicatessens and restaurants in Germany and across Europe.

Eamonn revealed that after building up their suckler herd from 90 to 140 cows in recent years, they now plan to calve 150 this year.

This top end quality beef is traceable from field to restaurant plate.

Minister Flanagan wished Eamonn, his wife Mary and sons continued success for the future.