Biz whizzes at Scoil Bhride Portlaoise

Second class pupils at Scoil Bhride Portlaoise recently took part in the Junior Achievement Programme, which brings business volunteers to schools, to inspire children to make the most of their education.

The teacher is Ms Martin.

“Our volunteer Mairead Slevin works in the pharmaceutical company Janssen. The pupils enjoyed learning about her job,” she said.

Under the lesson theme “Our Community”, the class learned that a community needs different jobs to work.

“We also learned about the government in Ireland, and elected a Mayor, with thanks to Mairead,” she said.