Laois town to host tribute to Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness

A 'People's Tribute' to the late Sinn Féin politician Martin McGuinness has been organised by a Mountmellick group, at the 1916 Commemorative Garden in the Laois town.

The Deputy First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly, a former IRA leader, died aged 66 last March after an illness.

"This is being organised by local people who wish to remember and honour the man and his life. There are no special guests or speakers invited. We plan to read poetry and lay a wreath at the 1916 memorial at Derrycloney," said Jane Lloyd, one of the organisers of the tribute.

The tribute will take place on Saturday July 15, at the Commemorative Garden in Derrycloney, Mountmellick at 3pm.

All are invited to attend.