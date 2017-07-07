A young Chinese man will be ordained a Priest in Laois this week

A young Chinese man will be ordained a Priest in Portlaoise Church this Sunday, July 9 by Bishop Denis Nulty.

Yang Shuai, or Brother Joseph as he was known on Pastoral placement in Portlaoise three years ago, will be ordained a Priest and member of the Divine Word Missionaries.

He will carry out his ministry in Argentina after his ordination.

Portlaoise Parish has said it is privileged and honoured that he has chosen St. Peter and Paul's as the Church of his Ordination to the priesthood.

The Church welcomes him with members of his family and colleagues, members of Ireland's Chinese Parish in Dublin and all who attend the ceremony on Sunday.

Fr. Yang Shuai will celebrate his First Mass in Portlaoise Parish Church on Monday at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

This follows the announcement that the youngest priest in Ireland, Fr. David Vard, will be joining Portlaoise Parish on August 1.

Fr. Yang Shuai took to Twitter to show his delight at carrying out a Baptism with Fr. Paddy recently.

Delighted to have this privilege to do this baptism with Fr @frpaddybyrne https://t.co/7CcZpIMzO6 — Joseph S. Yang (@JosephShuai) July 5, 2017

Bishop Denis Nulty has also tweeted that he is looking forward to the Ordination.