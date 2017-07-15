Laois councillors quibble over Ballyroan patch

A Portlaoise councillor has been told to “stay in his own patch” and not Ballyroan.

Guarding her patch was Cllr Mary Sweeney, at the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Fine Gael Cllr Willie Aird from Portlaoise attempted to second a motion by Sinn Féin Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley who wanted to know what progress is made on a pedestrian crossing in the village.

“Ah Willie stay in your own patch,” said his party colleague Cllr Sweeney who then seconded the motion herself.

“I have to look after the few votes I have in Ballyroan,” noted Cllr Dwane Stanley who is from Portlaoise.

“I have been contacted by residents in the Cross of Newtown estate. There is no pedestrian crossing and now we have the boys up with the girls in the new school. There is plenty of footfall,” she said.

Engineer Wes Wilkinson said that funding is being sought to install a pedestrian crossing on Main Street near the junction of chapel street. A traffic count in the village has yet to be carried out.

Cllr Sweeney asked for locals to be consulted.

“There is consistently heavy traffic. It is alarming how much it has increased,” she said.