A huge fire has broken out at a house in Portlaoise estate

A house at Laurel Drive, Esker Hills, in Portlaoise burst into flames this afternoon and it is understood the fire has not been put out yet.

Units from Portlaoise and Stradbally fire service are currently battling a blaze at a vacant house in Portlaoise.

Huge amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the house which is understood to have been vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

More updates to come.