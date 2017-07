An ‘Anti-Litter Anti-Graffiti Grant’ of €19,000 has been given to Laois County Council for 2017.

The council will add some €8,000 more to the grant, in a 70/30 split.

The money will be spent on educating and raising awareness among the public about litter and graffiti.

The grant is part of a nationwide annual grant scheme by the Dept of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.