Durrow Scarecrow Festival all set for another successful year

Just over a week out now, the small town of Durrow is preparing for its infamously successful Durrow Scarecrow Festival, with accolades such as twice nominated for ‘Best Festival’ in the Irish Times Ticket Awards, the festival is fast becoming one of national acclaim.

Every year during the festival planning phase, organisers listen to and take on board many of our visitor’s ideas on how to improve the events. Its understood it is essential to stay ahead of the times so as to capture the imaginations of both the young and the old and in so doing, are helping create happy memories of Durrow for years to come.

For more stories on the Durrow Scarecrow Festival Click Here

In shadow of the notorious All Ireland Scarecrow Championships there are several events to look forward to such as the Annual Photography competition.

The Annual Photography Competition will see senior entrants compete for the Joe Brophy Memorial Cup and juvenile competitors (under 16) for the Durrow Development Forum Trophy.

Entry for the competition is Monday 31st July and Tuesday 1st August from 3.00 pm – 6.00 pm both days in Durrow Community Centre. Maximum of 3 photos per entry. Photos do not have to be scarecrow related.

Events are being held throughout the festival period. try your hand at Hurley Making with a demonstration for Brian Clancy, Pig Nut Productions - Children's Theatre company will be hosting shows and Arts & Crafts Exhibition and Sales will also take place for the first three day and thats only the tip of the iceberg, with plenty of events running throughout the week to keep you and your family on your toes.

To see the Durrow Scarecrow Festival Timetable Click Here

The highlight of the festival is of course the All Ireland Scarecrow Championships in which hundreds of scarecrows from the four corners of Ireland and even further afield will compete to win a prize. With a prize fund of €3,000 competition will, as always, be fierce!