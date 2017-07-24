NLN Portlaoise awarded forth Green Flag

The National Learning Network celebrated their forth green flag award by holding a flag raising ceremony travel exhibition on July 21.

The green school programme seeks to promote environmental education and awareness.

As the theme for the flag was travel, a travel exhibition was held.

During the flag raising there was a showcase of vintage cars courtesy of Cecil Lewis and his club members.

Electric cars were on exhibit also from Nissan Downeys, Des Hughes Motors and Joe Malon Motors.

A horse and cart also made an appearance to give both guests, trainees and staff a trip around the centre kindly supplied by Etta Hayes. Laois sports Partnership brought tandem bikes for both faculty and trainees to try out.

Guest speaker Ann Marie Kelly of Midlands Radio 3 who arrived to the centre in a vintage car and was given a police escort, spoke highly about the centre and the connection she had with the trainees from their numerous calls into the centre. She commented on the importance of protecting the environment and reducing our carbon footprint.

The flag raising was followed by entertainment by Mathew Geoghan (NLN trainee) and Gordon Turner who did DJ. Bosco’s catering staff and trainees of the NLN put on a fantastic BBQ which was enjoyed by all.

Both Marion Shalloe and Ann Marie Morrin, green school co-ordinators, congratulated all the committee members who worked hard over the past two years promoting greener ways of traveling within the centre in order to protect our environment and reduce our carbon footprint.