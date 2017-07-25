Could you do anything to help the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust build its house?

The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust is making great progress on building a house that is fully adapted and centered around the needs of children that are incapacitated.

With the help of a team from CPD Painters and Decorators in Mountmellick who painted the house free of charge with paint and tools donated from The Paint Store, Mountmellick the bricks and mortar of the house are looking great.

The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust Facebook page recently updated the public with images of the house.

"As you can see, the combination of your kindness, generosity and compassion now results in actual bricks and mortar! We have come so far but have miles to go yet. Please consider choosing us as your cause for a fundraiser," was posted on the Facebook page along with the photos.

While the progress on the house has been running smoothly with the help of the Mountmellick community and surrounding areas, continuous fundraising and donations are still needed to complete the project.

PJ Dempsey is a trustee of the charity.

“Our purpose and our challenge is to get the family into the house once the inside is done, but we can’t leave it rough and ready, it needs to be a house when they move in, not a site,” he said.

“As it stands we do not have enough money to finish the house, we are appealing to anyone who could hold a fundraiser to get in contact with us. We welcome suppliers, companies or businesses who think they could help out with sponsoring materials or donations to contact either of the two trustees myself or Joe McEvoy, we are grateful for any help” he added.

Tradesmen from the locality have been continuously working on the house free of charge in their spare time from plumbers to painters, carpenters and tilers, trojan work is being done by the community.

The house now needs materials like doors, cookers, toilets, baths, showers, washing machines and other electrical supplies.

"They are the big things, it would be great to get donations, we will take anything.

"As he is getting older and bigger, Ben needs the space and things like a heist, so do the nurses and so do the family," PJ added.

Ben and his late brother Jake, are two brothers who were born with a rare syndrome that only affects boys called Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome. Jake sadly passed away in January, 2016.

This house is being built to cater for Ben, however, the house will pass back to the Trust and be made available for another family in the community whose child or children have special needs. The house will become a home that keeps on giving.

All donations are welcome. To donate €2 text BENANDJAKE to 57802.