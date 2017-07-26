Electric Picnic bring Thailand to Laois

Thailand is coming to Laois.

Just when we thought Electric Picnic could not possibly surprise its festival goers anymore, it does.

The surprise being 200 tonnes of sand and palm trees shipped to Co. Laois. As well as lots of neon body painting also being brought in, this has all the tools to be some spectacle.

The Just Eat Retreat Full Moon Party give us the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of the ocean transmitted through a large screen, while sipping on Full Moon Cocktails and eating special Thai Spice Bags.

Throughout the weekend taste Thailand from the comfort of your deck chairs as your food and drinks will be delivered to you as ordered by the Just Eat Waiters.

Speaking at the announcement today, brand ambassador for Just Eat Vogue Williams said:

“I love travelling and I love going to festivals, so I am really excited about experiencing exotic flavours and partying at Just Eat’s Full Moon Party at Electric Picnic this year. The Retreat has it all this year, a place to let loose and dance, but also a place to relax and refuel with the Just Eat Waiters on hand to take orders and deliver food and drink to you while you enjoy top DJ sets and enjoy a tropical beach at the heart of the festival”.