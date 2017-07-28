Update: ESB upgrades on Main Street Portlaoise

The works being carried out by ESB Networks on Main Street, Portlaoise is to replace a medium voltage cable between Wells Road substation and Shaws substation.

The works began Monday, August 21 and is set to continue for an additional week.

The cable update will provide alternative electricity feeding arrangements to Portlaoise town centre. Also, within the area, ESB Networks will upgrade the 38KV network at the Peoples Park, in Portlaoise.

These works will facilitate the construction of a playing pitch at Summerhill school campus. Included in these work programmes is the installation of fibre network on the overhead lines - to facilitate high speed broadband and bring significant long term benefits to residents and businesses of Portlaoise.