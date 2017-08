There has been a crash on the M7 Dublin to Limerick road Southbound between Junction 16 Portlaoise and J17 Portlaoise Centre.

It is understood that a dog was on the loose around the same stretch of motorway where the crash took place for half an hour after the crash.

The dog has been safely removed from the motorway.

Gardai are at the scene.

It is not known if there has been any injuries.

More as we get it.

