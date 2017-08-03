Up to 50 areas in Laois at risk of 'major leaks' to water pipes says Sean Fleming TD

Up to 50 locations in Laois have been identified as areas where there may be major leaks to the water mains pipes, according to Sean Fleming TD.

Deputy Fleming confirmed that Laois County Council recently made an application to Irish Water for the employment of five dedicated staff to find and fix the major leaks in the water supply piping network throughout the county.

Irish Water have approved the appointment of this "find and fix" crew, at this stage for a two year contract.

"I understand approximately 50 areas have been identified in the county where there may be major leaks and these will be prioritised for fixing as soon as the new crew is in place.

"I am confident that this will result in major savings in terms of the quantity of water leakages which costs a lot of money.

"Overall the leakage in Laois is approximately 43% of all water and this is slightly better than the national average. When these works are completed it will significantly reduce the amount of leakage in the county and thereby provide more security in terms of having adequate water services throughout the county," Deputy Fleming said.

Sean Fleming TD said that this is good news and he looks forward to the staff being appointed and commencing work as soon as possible.

