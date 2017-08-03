Laois area has had 24 burst water pipes in three weeks

There has been a series of bursts to a water main in the Luggacurren area of Laois over the past three weeks.

A total of 24 bursts have been fixed on a 2.2km section of water main affecting up to 85 houses.

In a statement, Irish water has apologised for the disruption and said the replacement of the pipes in the area are not due to take place for another two years.

“Irish Water apologises to customers affected by a series of disruptions to their water supply in the Luggacurren area of Co. Laois and for the inconvenience this has caused.

“Irish Water through its agents, Laois County Council, have repaired these bursts as quickly as possible and will continue to fix leaks as they occur in order to provide a service to its customers.

“This happens when water mains that have not been invested in for decades age, which is the case with many water mains in Ireland.

“Sections of this water main have been identified for replacement and it is expected this work will be completed over the next two years.

“Given the significant increase in bursts on this main within the last month, Irish Water and Laois County Council are reviewing the length of the main that needs to be replaced and are working to deliver this scope in a shorter timeframe.”

In Wolfhill, not far from Luggacurren, the reservoir of water ran very low during the week.

READ MORE: Up to 50 areas in Laois at risk of 'major leaks' says Sean Fleming TD.

READ MORE ABOUT WATER IN LAOIS HERE.