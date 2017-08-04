Laois people can save an unnecessary trip to the Garda Station

Laois jet setters should take note that an online service is now available for renewing passports.

If you are heading off on holiday or travelling soon and you need to get your passport renewed, you can save yourself a lot of hassle by carrying out the process online instead of making an unnecessary journey to a Garda Station.

This is the message from An Garda Síochána who wish to inform the public that there is no need to attend a Garda Station for passport renewals.

Only people who are applying for their passport for the first time are required to attend a Garda Station.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána has said that 40% of passport applicants are unnecessarily calling to Garda Stations.

Laois people take note and be ahead of the crowd, save yourselves a trip to the Garda Station ahead of your holiday this year and renew your passport online.

To renew your passport online follow this link.

Survey

In a recent survey carried out in Blanchardstown Garda Station from the 1st July this year, over 600 applicants attended the Garda Station for the purpose of having their applications witnessed by a member of An Garda Síochána, however 40% of the applicants were for renewal only and this service is available online with no necessity to attend a Garda Station.

Only new applicants are required to attend a Garda Station to have application forms witnessed, signed and stamped by An Garda Síochána.

Speaking at Blanchardstwon Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Lorraine Wheatley ‘Whilst An Garda Siochana welcomes interactions with members of the public, we are aware that people are making unnecessary journeys to Garda Stations only to be told that the facilitate for renewal of passports is available online and is a much quicker process’

This online service was introduced in March 2017 and the typical waiting time for application to be completed online is ten days. To date 50,000 online applicants have been processed online.

Feedback from Garda Stations throughout the country would indicate that some members of the public are not aware of this online facility to renew a passport.

