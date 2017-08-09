Laois dog Trixie in 'Nose of Tralee' competition NEEDS your help

One very cute local dog has barked off tough competition to become the 2017 Laois Nose of Tralee.

Little Trixie, from Portlaoise, is now representing Laois in the national competition to crown the best Nose of Tralee in the country and now she needs all of Laois to get behind her.

The competition is run by Pet Sitters Ireland and the winner will receive lots of doggy friendly prizes.

Trixie's owner, Linda Butler, said Trixie is one of a kind.

"Trix is our little superstar and she is one in a million. Trix came into our lives by chance only a few months ago and in that time we have fallen head over heels about her and love the ground her little paws walk on!

"She was such a nervous scared little thing when we met her and we are pretty convinced she wasn't shown much love in her puppy years! But every day with lots of patience and love and making her feel safe she is starting to burst with confidence.

"She loves any doggy she meets and is so friendly- she's still getting to grips with people but she is getting there!

"Trix should definitely be the Nose of Tralee and show Ireland that a little abandoned pup can do it and shine like a superstar," she said.

