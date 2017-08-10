Popular Laois restaurant closes down

A well-known restaurant in Laois has taken to Facebook to announce that it has closed down.

Relish, which was situated on Main Street, Portlaoise was a hugely popular restaurant in the county and the closures has come as a surprise to local people.

There has been a massive outpouring of well wishes to the owners online in response to the Facebook post.

Relish was situated upstairs above Delaney's Pub and "strived to achieve good value, great tasting food, impeccable service and a warm atmosphere."

The post on Facebook let people know that the restaurant is now closed.

There are mixed emotions in the comments under the post.

"Another business gone! Winstons in Kilkenny closing in six weeks! and they say the recession is over? High car insurance premiums!! Another tax on all ESB bills from oct @ 25 euro + vat on top of your bill, pay by weight for refuse collections only starting to filter down to us now lads oh yeah and car tax to get a hike!!!!!! RANT OVER," was posted by Tom Whearty.

"Oh my god I'm so sorry to hear that," by Derek McGinn.

"Such a pity guy. Was such a fantastic place to eat. Thanks for all the lovely nights. Wishing you all the very best in the future. X," by Emma Dooner.

See the post on Facebook here.

Follow the Leinster Express on Facebook here.