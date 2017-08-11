Modest homes cannot have the same development charges as mansions says Brian Stanley TD

The new Development Levies Scheme must encourage and facilitate sustainable development throughout County Laois according to local Sinn Féin representitives.

In its submission on the proposed new scheme of charges for 2017 to 2023, Sinn Féin outlined a number of changes that are needed which it believes will encourage and facilitate the sustainable social and economic development of Laois.

The submission aims to provide a fairer system of charges, while at the same time allows Laois County Council (LCC) to collect sufficient revenue to provide the necessary infrastructure and facilities and to maintain and repair what is already there.

Residential

According to Sinn Féin TD Brain Stanley, modest homes cannot have the same charge on them as mansions.

"In the case of urban homes, the current scheme provides for a €6,400 charge regardless of size.

"Sinn Féin are proposing that homes up to 200 square meters of floor area would be €4,000, each square meter over this up to 300 square meters would be an additional €20 per square meter and €27 per square meter in excess of this.

"For rural dwellings, the current scheme is €4,400 up to 200 square meters and an additional €27 per square meter in excess of this size.

"We are proposing this should be changed to €2,000 up to 200 square meters floor area, an additional €20 per square meter between 200 and 300 square meters and every square meter over this would be €27," he said.

Farm Buildings

"What is being proposed by council staff for agricultural buildings will discourage small and medium sized farmers in Laois from improving facilities on their farms.

"The current scheme allows for no charge on farm buildings up to 500 square meters and each square meter over this has a €3 charge. What is proposed in the draft scheme is that sheds up to 200 sq m would be exempt and that each square meter over this would be €5.

"Sinn Féin is proposing that farm buildings up to 400 sq m would be exempt and that in excess of this would be €4 per square meter," he said.

Industrial and Commercial

The current charge for uncovered storage facilities such as concreted yards is €15 per square meter.

"We believe this is excessive as it can put an unfair burden on businesses that require large outdoor storage areas but have low profit margins.

"Therefore we propose that this be reduced to €10 per square meter.

"The changes we propose are fair and reasonable and we hope they will receive support. They would facilitate further economic development in Laois by not putting an unsustainable burden on modest size homes, farms or commercial operations that have low profit margins," Deputy Stanley said.

