Damage to Portlaoise railway bridge causing traffic hazard

Damage to the railway bridge on the Ridge Road, Portlaoise is causing a dangerous hazard for drivers this morning.

A picture taken by Rory McEvoy and posted to Twitter shows the way the sign is hanging down.

"Almost struck this on the Ridge Road near Portlaoise this morning! Just a little bit dangerous!!," he said in the tweet.

While cars are able to pass, caution is advised to motorists in the area.

Laois traffic: M7 down to one lane outside Portlaoise.

Read more motoring news here.