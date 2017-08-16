Leaving Cert: St. Fergal's delight over Leaving Cert results

Fifty students sat their Leaving Cert at St. Fergal's College in Rathdowney this year.

Principal Aine O'Neill said the school was very pleased with the results.

"We had some very good results in Honours English and Business Studies"

"We've seen an increase in students taking Honours English, Honours Math and Business Studies"

The principal of St. Fergal's was delighted to announce that the highest results were north of five hundred and fifty points.